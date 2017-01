In a state with above-average unemployment, the state’s premier hospital system is booming. WVU Medicine this week opened a new 10-story tower at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, adding more than 800 jobs and 100 patient rooms in the expansion. Its cardiac and vascular medicine institute has moved there. WVU Medicine hired 2,228 staff last year, has openings for 699 more and expects further expansion in its high-level specialties.