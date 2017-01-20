West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine are leading an effort to challenge the federal government’s so-called Stream Protection Rule. The rule tries to stop changes to the land and environment around coal mines. The AGs say it will lead to the elimination of coal mining in portions of the country. Morrisey and DeWine joined nearly a dozen other states in filing a lawsuit in federal court and may ask Congress to revoke the last-minute Obama administration regulation.