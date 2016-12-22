WVU Gets Million Dollar Donation

West Virginia University’s College of Education and Human Services has received a $1 million donation to support the school’s Child Development Laboratory. The university said in a news release that the gift is the largest single private donation the college has ever received. The money will be used to support an endowed named directorship and an endowed enhancement fund to support the Child Development Laboratory, which is also known as the WVU Nursery School. The school provides teaching experiences for WVU students majoring in child development and family studies, particularly Pre-K education, and other fields. The donors wish to remain anonymous.