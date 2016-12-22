Recievership Officer Appointed for Elkview Crossings Mall

A federal judge says a third-party officer will oversee construction of a replacement bridge at the Elkview Crossings shopping center after the old bridge was washed away by floods. U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston in Charleston placed the Elkview Crossings mall in receivership. Court-appointed officer Martin Perry will put the culvert bridge project out for bid and oversee its construction. About 500 people lost their jobs at a hotel, restaurants, gas stations, stores and other businesses after the bridge was washed out by flooding June 23. The replacement cost of the bridge is about $700,000.