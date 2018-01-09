WVU Football Player Cited for Having a Gun Outside Basketball Game

A Mountaineer football player got a citation for having a gun outside a high school basketball game. Charleston Police say West Virginia University football player Derrek Pitts was cited in the parking lot of George Washington High School as he was trying to attend the George Washington vs. South Charleston basketball game. Pitts was in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle outside the school and had a gun under the driver’s seat. He was cited for carrying a concealed weapon under age 21. Pitts is a freshman safety from Dunbar and went to South Charleston High School.