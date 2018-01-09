WVU Basketball Team Earns Highest Ranking in Over 50 Years

The West Virginia men’s basketball team has achieved a level they haven’t seen in over fifty years. WVU is ranked #2 in the latest AP poll, and that’s a height no seen since 1959 and the Jerry West days. The Mountaineers moved up four spots this week from last week’s #6 ranking. The Mountaineers moved up after beating then-seventh ranked Oklahoma, 89-76 Saturday in Morgantown. The Mountaineers take a 14-1 record into tonight’s game against Baylor. That starts at 7 pm. in Morgantown.