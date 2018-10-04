WVSU Hall of Fame Induction is Set for Saturday

Eight people will be inducted into the West Virginia State University Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. The ceremony Saturday morning is part of the school’s annual homecoming activities. This year’s inductees are basketball player Percy Vance Anderson, football players Damon Booker and Keith Franklin, former head football coach and athletic director Colin Cameron, baseball player Michael Stephen Curry and football and track and field standout Tyrone Smith. The ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. in the James C. Wilson University Union.