WV Teacher of the Year
An Agriculture Education teacher at Washington High School in Jefferson County is the 2018 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine, said this week during a ceremony that Katlin Thorsell is the state’s representative and called her passionate about helping each of her students reach their full potential. Thorsell will go on to compete for the National Teacher of the Year Award. The national winner will be announced in April.