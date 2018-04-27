WV Scores High for Government Transparency
A new report by the United States Public Interest Research Group shows West Virgnia is doing well with transparency when it comes to government spending. The annual report ranks states for the quality of websites that allow the public to see who gets state money, how much, and for what purpose, and the report gave West Virginia an A+ for the www.transparencywv.org website. West Virginia improved from a B last year, and tied with Ohio for the highest grade of all states.