Early Voting Runs Smoothly So Far

Early voting got off to a brisk start this week. More than 5,300 people cast ballots in West Virginia on the first day Wednesday. In Kanawha County, officials opened five other locations for voters. The Cross Lanes location was one of the busiest in the county, and Eyewitness News reports the reviews are good so far with the new electronic voting machines. Many voters are saying it’s easier to cast an electronic ballot than to fill in the bubbles on paper. If you want cast your ballot during early voting, you have until May 5. The early voting locations in Kanawha County include the Voter Registration Office in downtown Charleston, the Belle Town Hall, the Cross Lane’s sheriff’s detachment, the Elkview sheriff’s detachment, Marmet Town Hall and the Sissonville Library. Each of those locations is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.