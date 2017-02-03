WV & Nominee

West Virginia is joining more than a dozen and a half states in urging the Senate to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. President Trump announced Gorsuch earlier this week and the group of states expressed its support in a Wednesday afternoon letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and several others. West Virginia Attorney General says Gorsuch has the qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy to be an excellent associate justice.