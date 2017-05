West Virginia’s lowest unemployment rate can be found in Jefferson County. Figures released a few days ago showed a dip in the April unemployment rate to an even five-percent but state officials said yesterday Jefferson County came in at a two-point-seven-percent clip. Unemployment rates decreased in 54 out of the state’s 55 counties. The figure dipped from four-and-a-half-percent to four-point-two-percent in Cabell County.