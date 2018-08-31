WV Has More Than a Million Registered Voters

The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 1.2 million people have registered to vote in West Virginia, ahead of the November 6th election. More than 77,000 new voters, including more than 22,000 high school students who will vote in their first election have registered in the past 18 months as part of a registration effort by county clerks and the Secretary of State’s Office. National Voter Registration Month is being observed in September. To register to vote and get more resources and tools, go to www.GoVoteWV.com