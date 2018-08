A toddler is hospitalized and his mother is facing multiple charges. It happened at a Walmart in Logan County. A 3-year-old boy had to be hospitalized with a rash that covered his entire body. His mother, 25-year-old Angela Harmon, is under arrest for child neglect, shoplifting, and narcotics possession. She admitted to smoking marijuana before the trip to Walmart, and had several other drugs in her possession. Child Protective Services is investigating.