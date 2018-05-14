Woman Sentenced to Prison After a Man Dies from a Heroin Overdoese

The daughter of a former Putnam County sheriff was sentenced to prison Friday for injecting a man with heroin. Joney Farley is the daughter of former Putnam County Sheriff Stan Farley, and was sentenced to 15 years prison. Jeffrey Burdette overdosed in March 2017 at a home on North Poplar Fork Road in Teays Valley. Farley told investigators she injected Burdette with heroin and he asked for another injection a few minutes later so she injected him again.