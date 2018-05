Gas prices are edging up ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, but prices in the tri-state are sitting right under the national average according to AAA. West Virginia’s average is $2.80 while the national average is $2.85. The current average in Charleston is $2.81, up twelve cents from a week ago, and up 18 cents from a month ago. Prices could keep creeping up through Memorial Day and may level off for the summer.