A Branchland woman is facing the maximum sentence for a DUI crash that killed her two young children. Siera Burgess is facing up to 40 years in jail. The crash happened last March on I-64 near Milton. Her car crossed the median and hit a truck and tractor-trailer. One-year old Sarah Cooper and 3-year old Skylor Cooper died in the crash. Burgess third child, 7-year old Madilyn Burgess, was injured.