Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing Meds from a Pharmacy

A West Virginia woman has admitted her role in the theft of controlled substances from a pharmacy. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says 60-year-old Marcia Evans of Gilbert was a pharmacy technician at Riverside Pharmacy in Gilbert when she conspired with others to take Suboxone and Xanax and concealed the thefts by manipulating the pharmacy’s computers. A pharmacy audit found a shortage of more than 23,000 doses of Suboxone and more than 137,000 doses of Xanax. Evans faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2. A co-conspirator, Kimberly McCoy, previously pleaded guilty to obtaining Suboxone by fraud and faces up to four years in prison when sentenced in August.