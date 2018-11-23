Woman Arrested After Shots Fired

A woman has been arrested after police said she shot a man in the head in a moving van, just outside of St. Albans. 23-year old Ashley Kyle is charged with malicious wounding and being a prohibited person with a firearm. The shooting happened on Riverview Drive 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford as a mini van pulled away, Kyle fired shots through the window. Michael Ward was taken to the hospital with a critical head wound. Eyewitness News reported that during her arraignment, Kyle said she shot Ward because he beat her kids and showed no emotion. Kyle is currently at the South Central Regional Jail.