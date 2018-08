A Ballard man is among the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting that occurred at a “Madden” video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Robertson was one of the two men shot and killed. The shooter, 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, died of a self-inflict gunshot wound after opening fire at an E-A-Games tournament. Three people died at the scene, and nine others were injured.