PSC Approves Utility Rate Reductions

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved proposed rates for utility companies ordering rate reductions of $84.8 million per year beginning September 1st. Under the approved plan, money that utility companies are saving in taxes will be passed on to the consumer. The PSC estimates that$409 million in excess taxes will be credited to customer rates in the future. The Commission plans to release a follow up ruling on that in the coming months. More information is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us