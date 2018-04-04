West Virginia is stressed out. A new report said Mountain State residents are not getting enough sleep, many only have fair or poor health and a large number are not making enough money. Personal-finance website WalletHub said in a news release that West Virginia is the third most stressed state, and second in share of adults getting adequate sleep; second in percentage of adults in fair and poor health; and ninth in percentage of the population living below the poverty line. North Dakota and Minnesota were the least stressed states.