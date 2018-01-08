Water Settlement Claim Workshop Set for Tuesday

Tuesday marks four years since crude MCHM spilled into the Elk River from Freedom Industries in Charleston, and on the anniversary of the spill, Judge John Copenhaver will consider a final approval of the settlement. The class action lawsuit has seen more than 48,000 claims filed so far. There will also be a water crisis claims workshop on Tuesday at Grace Bible Church in Charleston that runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help people fill out claims. The final deadline to file a claim is February 21. To apply, go to waterclaims.com, pick a category that fits you, fill out a form and turn in the claim.