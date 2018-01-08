Suspension Ordered for a Kanawha County Magistrate

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has ordered a 45-day suspension without pay for a Kanawha County magistrate charged for multiple code of conduct violations. Jack Pauley was found in violation of the Judicial Code of Conduct, including the approval of a domestic violence petition without knowing details of the case in August 2016. Pauley is also accused of leaving his post an hour early without informing anyone on Aug. 25, 2016, when a Charleston police officer needed to get an arrest warrant signed. The next morning police said the man was shot and killed on his porch on Charleston’s West Side. The suspension started Saturday.