Watch out for School Buses

On any given day in the United States, more than 80-thousand cars fail to stop when they see red lights and the stop sign on a school bus. This week, Kanawha County school bus drivers will be keeping track of how many cars ignore the warning to stop. Over the past few years the number of illegal school bus passes has dropped in the county, but according to the school transportation director that number is still too high. The majority of illegal passes actually occur on the right side of the bus, which just happens to be the same side school children are getting on and off the bus.