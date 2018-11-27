Watch Out for Package Thieves

Now that you’ve ordered the packages, the next step is delivery and police are warning to watch out for porch package thieves. Online sales are expected to increase this holiday season again and with that comes a risk for becoming a victim. People in Charleston’s Edgewood area are on high alert after packages were stolen moments after they were dropped off on someone’s doorstep last week. WCHS TV reported someone in a Jeep made off with three packages valued at more than $400 from a porch on Beech Avenue. Some residents are installing security cameras, or having packages delivered to the workplace.