Timberline Sets Opening Date

Timberline Four Seasons Resort in Tucker County will open for the ski season on December, 7th. There had been speculation about the resorts future after the Public Service Commission scheduled a Dec. 13 receivership hearing for the resort’s water plant. The resort is continuing to operate under a precautionary boil water notice. The Gazette-Mail reported that Tucker County law enforcement also initiated a separate investigation into unspecified matters involving Timberline. But the resort has begun making snow and plans to open next week.