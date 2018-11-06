Voters to Decide on Ballot Measures Today

Voters will decide today on separate constitutional ballot measures that would allow lawmakers to restrict or ban tax-payer funded abortions and have some control over the state judiciary’s budget. A resolution would authorize lawmakers to restrict or outlaw state funding for Medicaid abortions. Abortions would remain legal under federal law. The judiciary budget question would allow the Legislature to decide each year whether to reduce the state courts’ budget, but not less than 85 percent of the previous year’s budget. It also would require the Supreme Court’s chief justice to answer budget questions before lawmakers.