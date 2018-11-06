Shawnee Sports Complex to Host Tournament

A new sports complex in Institute is hosting a youth soccer tournament this week. The inaugural Friends of Coal Cup will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Shawnee Sports Complex, and organizers say 100 teams are expected to participate in games for ages 8 to 18. There will be nine girls and 12 boys divisions. The 127-acre complex west of Charleston opened in July on a former golf course and has six turf soccer fields. The tournament is sponsored by the West Virginia Coal Association.