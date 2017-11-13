Voter Turnout in October Was Ten Percent

West Virginia’s secretary of state said 10 percent of the state’s 1.2 million registered voters cast ballots in last month’s road bonds election.

According to The Register-Herald , Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office released official results Friday showing 122,419 votes cast in the Oct. 7 special election. Results show almost 73 percent voted for issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

The state lists more than 600 planned projects. The Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law. They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.