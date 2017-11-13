Town Center Mall Will Likely Get New Owners

After defaulting on a $93 million loan in September, U.S. Bank National America has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Town Center Mall. Charleston Mayor Danny Jones told Metro News he expects the current owners to walk away and a new owner to take over. WCHS TV says the mayor also noted one developer is interested in buying the old Sears location and building a brand new hotel. There’s an interest to put a hotel in that spot because of the Town Center’s parking garage.