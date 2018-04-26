Two Men Sentenced for Montgomery Night Club Beating

Two men pleaded guilty to their roles in the death of a man who died three days after a beating at a club in Montgomery. Eyewitness News reports Cedric E. Coping of Montgomery pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter, and George E. Brockman II of Smithers pleaded guilty to misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter. It happened Oct. 29, 2016, at the Eagles Club in Montgomery. Coping will be sentenced June 6 and faces three to 15 years in prison. Brockman was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail. He awaits sentencing June 5 in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia following his conviction in a felony drug conspiracy and faces five to 40 years in prison for that.