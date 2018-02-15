Two Identified After Dunbar Stabbing

Dunbar Police have been investigating a stabbing this week after witnesses called to report a man lying in the road with several wounds. It happened in the 400 block of 24th Street Tuesday night, and one officer stayed with the victim while the other found a man with a cut to his hand inside the house. It was a confrontation over a previous issue that led to the fight, and 29-year old Jim Melton 29 of South Charleston is said to have attacked 37-year old Justin Thomas 37 of Dunbar. Melton was transported to CAMC General. Arrests are expected as the investigation continues.