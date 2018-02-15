Protection Could Apply to Historic Pieces

A West Virginia bill that aims to protect historic displays is advancing. The bill prohibits the removal, renaming, alteration or relocation of any statue, monument, memorial, school, street, bridge, building or park more than 50 years old that is recognized by the state Historic Preservation Office. The protected items also have to be named in honor of historical, military, labor, civil rights or Native American events, figures and organizations and on public property. It now heads to the Senate Committee on Finance.