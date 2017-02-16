Two Face Double Murder Charges in Garrison Ave. Shooting

Charges will be upgraded after a woman who was shot dies from her injuries. Audrey Short was shot February 7th on Garrison Avenue in Charleston, and died from her injuries Wednesday morning. Charleston Police say a second murder charge is coming for Misty Rucker and Bobby Hall. Timothy Jett died in the shooting last week, so now Hall and Rucker will face double murder charges. Hall had said he wanted to go down in history by killing 10 to 12 police officers. He’s been behind bars since February 9th.