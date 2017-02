President Donald Trump has struck up an unlikely political bond with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. The relationship between the West Virginia coal broker and New York real estate mogul has turned Manchin into one of the Democrats’ best conduits into the new administration. In Manchin, Trump sees the potential for a partner in a Democratic Party that has all but declared war on his agenda. In Trump, Manchin sees a lifeboat for his brand of bipartisan politicking.