Court Sides With Car Manufacturer in Fatal Accident

A Kanawha County jury has sided with Subaru in a product liability lawsuit against the car manufacturer eight years after an accident killed a woman and two teenagers. Carol Crawford was driving her 16-year-old daughter, Meaghan Crawford, and 15-year-old Kelsey Kuhn to school when their Subaru Forester was struck and caught fire in 2009. The lawsuit claimed the Forester’s design contributed to the deaths. The driver of an SUV that hit them, Erma Brown, was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for driving under the influence of prescription medications.