Truck Pulled from the Kanawha River

The Charleston Fire Department pulled a truck from the Kanawha River Monday near Daniel Boone Park. The fire department received a call for a vehicle in the water about 8:45 a.m. and pulled a Chevrolet Silverado truck with a boat trailer from the river. Firefighters said it appeared there had already been an attempt to pull the truck out of the water, and no one was found inside. They’re not sure exactly how long the truck had been in the river but the fire marshal it looked like it had been there for some time.