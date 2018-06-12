Former Children’s Chorus Director Charged with Embezzlement

The former executive director of Appalachian Children’s Chorus pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement. 51-year old Jacqueline Holly Portillo of Hurricane pleaded guilty to four felony charges linked to her work with the Appalachian Children’s Chorus from March 2010 through August 2017. The Chorus is partially funded by the state through the former Division of Culture and History. Prosecutors say Portillo used the organization’s credit cards and bank accounts to embezzle over $97,000 and concealed it by submitting falsified bank statements to the chorus’ accountants. The money went for veterinary treatment and training for her dogs, personal purchases for herself and family members and personal travel and hotel stays. Sentencing is set for July 30.