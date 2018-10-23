Trout Stocking Planned for the Spring

West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources says it will stock streams and ponds with golden rainbow trout next spring after a similar stocking last spring proved popular. The Gazette-Mail reported the idea is to give young people and their families an incentive to get out and fish. The state’s seven trout hatcheries are sharing the task of growing 40,000 golden rainbows. The fish have are segregated from other trout and fed a special diet to enhance their bright-yellow color.