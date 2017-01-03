Trout Stocking Begins Across the State

The Division of Natural Resources plans to stock area lakes with plenty of trout this season, with January being the best time to do it. The Gazette-Mail reports the DNR has set an ambitious goal to stock 28 streams and 27 lakes with 46,000 pounds of brook, brown, rainbow and golden rainbow trout. The stocking depends upon the weather, and whether snow cuts off access points. There are plans to continue stocking all year if fishing options run short. Anderson and Ridenour Lakes in Kanawha County is one of the lakes that will be stocked, along with Chief Logan Lake in Logan and Little Beaver Lake in Raleigh County.