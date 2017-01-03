Sewer Project Impacts Corridor G

Drivers may notice heavy equipment clearing trees along roads in the Corridor G area now as crews prepar for a project to upgrade old sewer lines. The Gazette-Mail reports it’s a $1.7 million combined price tag that will also cover the Southridge area. The Charleston Sanitary Board is paying for the work through low interest loans and bonds. The Hickory Hollow project will replace almost all of the existing sewer lines that begin around Stone Road in South Hills and run down the mountain along Ferry Branch creek before ending at the pump station near the Kanawha River. The trees, logs and brush are being cleared now from the hillside next to U.S. 119, just south of the intersection with MacCorkle Avenue.