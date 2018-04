The trial is underway for a woman accused in the death of her 3-year old daughter in 2011. Lena Lunsford-Conaway is charged with several felony counts related to the disappearance and presumed death of Aliayah Lunsford. She was arrested in November 2016 in Florida and extradited to West Virginia shortly after that. Jury selection alone took two days, and the trial is expected to stretch on in Lewis County.