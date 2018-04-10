Trial Date Set in Ojeda’s Civil Suit

A trial date has been set in State Sen. Richard Ojeda’s lawsuit against the man who attacked him during the 2016 election. Ojeda may be up for election to Congress this fall, and the Gazette-Mail reports the trial date has been set for Oct. 22. This fall’s election is on Nov. 6, and early voting will begin on Oct. 24. Jonathan Porter is accused of attacking Ojeda in 2016 and has been released on parole after pleading guilty to unlawful assault and serving time. Ojeda’s civil suit has been pending since September 2016.