The first road bond project was delayed Monday because of the weather. The project on I-64 from Milton to Hurricane was supposed to get underway, but the Division of Highways decided to wait for better conditions. Shoulder work will be first, and gradually crews will shift to the middle lanes and the fast lane for repaving. The fifty-million-dollar, 13-mile project will stretch all the way to the Route 35 exit.. Expect some delays if you are traveling through the area.