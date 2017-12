The criminal trial continues for a Nitro Police Sergeant facing two misdemeanor charges of battery and false swearing. Prosecutors say Timothy Jarrell rendered a man unconscious in a choke-hold during an arrest that happened outside of Nitro city limits in 2016, and wrote in a criminal complaint that the man under arrest, Jared Hester, became physically non-compliant during the arrest when he didn’t. The trial started Monday and continues today.