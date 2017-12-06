Dunbar Takes Steps to Collect City Fees

You’ll want to pay up in Dunbar. With more than half a million dollars uncollected, the Dunbar City Council this week made an agreement with a Buffalo-based law firm to go after delinquent city fees. Some of the outstanding fees date back several years, and several attempts have been made to collect already. Under the new agreement, the law firm will be able to pursue the fees in court and do things that collection agencies can’t do. Dunbar hopes to put the funds collected toward other projects.