A TODDLER IS SAFE AFTER BEING RESCUED FROM A LOCKED GUN SAFE. AN 18-MONTH-OLD GIRL WAS ACCIDENTALLY TRAPPED IN THE SAFE BY HER 3-YEAR-OLD BROTHER. THE CHILDREN WERE AT HOME WITH A NANNY. THEIR MOTHER WAS CONTACTED AND PROVIDED THE SAFE COMBINATION TO RESCUE PERSONNEL. THERE WERE NO GUNS IN THE SAFE AND THE CHILD IS DOING FINE.