SEATTLE MAYOR ED MURRAY AND THE CITY ARE BEING SUED FOR SEXUAL ABUSE. DELVONN HECKARD SAYS THE MAYOR PAID HIM FOR SEX MULTILE TIMES WHEN HE WAS A TEENAGER IN THE 80’S. HECKARD REFILED A LAWSUIT YESTERDAY ADDING THE CITY OF SEATTLE AS A DEFENDANT. HE CLAIMS THE CITY FAILED TO PREVENT MURRAY FROM USING HIS POSITION OF POWER TO SPREAD FALSE AND HARMFUL INFORMATION ABOUT HIM.