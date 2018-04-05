Tips Welcome in Dog’s Death

Charleston police are investigating after a female pit bull was discovered dead on Wednesday, hanging from a tree. The dog was discovered in a tree on Madison Street on the West Side and had a chain around its neck. The Kanawha County Humane Association has the dog’s body and is performing a necropsy to determine the cause of death. Someone was seen on surveillance video walking the dog around 7:30am Wednesday, and about ten minutes later the same person was seen without the dog. Anyone with tips should contact Charleston police.